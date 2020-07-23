CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Office is hosting Q&A with SBA every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. this month to help small business entrepreneurs get their Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program questions answered quickly.
The West Virginia District Office has trained nearly 8,000 participants on COVID-19 relief for small businesses offered by the agency since the pandemic hit in March.
Call 202-765-1264 and use Conference ID 402791363#.
“Our team is trying to get the correct information into the hands of the smaller business owners — the ones that don’t have accountants and attorneys they can turn to for answers,” said SBA West Virginia District Director Karen Friel. “We trained thousands of small business owners on PPP and EIDL but we are still noticing a lot of independent contractors and sole proprietors don’t understand that they are qualified for these programs.”
Sole proprietors and independent contractors are eligible for PPP and can use both the PPP and EIDL programs. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit questions in advance at wvinfo@sba.gov.
The deadline to apply for the PPP is Aug. 8 and EIDL is open through the end of the calendar year. The district office will host PPP Forgiveness EZ Application training July 29 at 2 p.m. Visit www.sba.gov/wv for a full list of trainings and resources.
