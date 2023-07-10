CUMBERLAND — The Bishop Walsh School class of 1978 will hold its 45th reunion Sept. 15-16. The committee is looking for information for the following classmates: Joseph Conlon, Selena (Cowgill) Rouch Wolf, Linda Dawson, Terry Dolan, Dewilton “Will” Haslup, Judi (Schmid) Hickerson, Maureen (Lowman) Burkey, Carl Martin, Mike Meade, Terri (Michael) Miles Holsinger, Joe Miltenberger, Brenda (Proud) Cox, John “Chris” Robinson, Christopher Rollins, John Schoch, Ann Marie Turbitt, Frank Valentine, Michael Williams and Valerie (Zimmermann) Gilardi.
Anyone with classmate information or any graduate who did not receive reunion information can contact Kelly (McKenzie) Growden at 301-268-2213 or kmgrowden@atlanticbb.net.
