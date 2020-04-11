CUMBERLAND — In response to the critical shortage of protective equipment for local frontline health care workers, Bishop Walsh educators are creating face shields in the school’s state-of-the-art MakerSpace.
Science Chair/STEAM Coordinator Mick Burkett is producing about 18 masks each day for employees at UPMC Western Maryland and Children’s Medical Group. Burkett consulted with engineers at UPMC to approve his materials and his safe, comfortable design.
“We are so very proud of Mick’s leadership and desire to help health care professionals who are in need of this lifesaving equipment,” said Principal Ray Kiddy. “We are also glad that our school has both the resources and expertise to help others during this global crisis.”
Burkett acquired his materials from his wife, Jessica Mellon, University of Maryland Extension 4-H educator, and Freda Williams, BW kindergarten teacher. Maureen Lavan, a BW parent, and her son Jake Nowaczyk are also using a BW MakerSpace printer to create shields for the Allegany County Department of Social Services.
According to Burkett, the vinyl shield is flexible to allow for less restrictive movement while protecting eyes, nose, face and the hard-to-obtain N-95 masks. He is creating both full shields and select pieces.
To date, seven Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore have been taking part in the 3D face shield printing initiative.
