CUMBERLAND — The Bishop Walsh Spartan Theatre will present Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.” from April 20-23. Showtimes are 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The musical is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time. Join Anna (Adair Perini), Elsa (Ava DiNola) and their companions as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie and the real meaning of true love.
Adapted for young performers, the musical includes favorite “Frozen” songs such as “Love is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go,” as well as new songs from the Broadway production. The remaining cast includes BW students of all ages led by Director Andréa Beall, Assistant Director Erika Webb, Artistic Producer Ty DeMartino, Choreographer Kristin Walker and Vocal Director Beth Lattin.
Tickets may be purchased by calling Bishop Walsh School at 301-724-5360.
An Olaf’s Kick-Off to Summer Party will be held April 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at the school. Meet Olaf and other characters from “Frozen, Jr.” and build an ice cream sundae. Tickets are required for the Olaf event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.