MCHENRY — Garrett County government and the Maryland Environmental Service have announced a notice of intent to proceed with Byco Enterprises for the Arrowhead Cove pilot dredging project.
Arrowhead Cove at Deep Creek Lake was selected as a priority area for a pilot dredging project to remove accumulated sediment from the lakebed.
“We are thrilled to see this project begin to take shape,” said Bruce Michael, Garrett County watershed coordinator. “This project will evaluate the pros and cons of dredging within Deep Creek Lake and determine if dredging other sediment-impacted Deep Creek Lake coves is a viable and cost-effective strategy for improving water recreation, water quality and fish habitat.”
The project represents a significant investment in the environmental health and future of Deep Creek Lake.
Contact bmichael@garrettcounty.org or 410-570-4554 for more information.
