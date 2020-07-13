HAGERSTOWN — The National Park Service is asking for public comment through July 25 on a proposal to improve visitor safety near the Paw Paw Tunnel Hollow in Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park.
The section of the park, between mile marker 155 and the downstream portal of the Paw Paw Tunnel, has experienced rockfalls and landslides that present a safety hazard to park visitors.
Improvements include removing rocks and debris from a landslide in 2016; stabilizing the rock faces on both sides of the towpath and boardwalk; replacing the wooden pedestrian boardwalk.
The Paw Paw Tunnel is one of the most significant engineering features along the canal. To save building six miles of canal along the river, the C&O Canal Company decided to construct a tunnel through a steep ridge now called Tunnel Hill. The 3,118-foot tunnel took 14 years to complete and first opened in 1850. Today, visitors come to the tunnel to view this engineering feat and hike the Tunnel Hill Trail, a two-mile trail that traverses the top of the mountain where laborers lived during the construction period.
To comment, visit the website https://parkplanning.nps.gov/pawpawrockfall2020 or mail remarks to Tina Cappetta, Superintendent, C&O Canal National Historical Park, ATTN: Paw Paw Rockfall Mitigation, 1850 Dual Highway, Suite 100, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.