CUMBERLAND — The C&O Canal Trust, the official nonprofit partner of the C&O Canal National Historical Park, has been presented the George and Helen Hartzog Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service by a Group in the National Capital Area. Each year, the Hartzog awards honor the exemplary contributions of National Park Service volunteers.
The trust was nominated for the award by the staff of the C&O Canal National Historical Park. “We wanted to recognize the trust’s leadership of volunteer programs that preserve the story of the C&O Canal, champion youth engagement and diversity, draw canal communities into the park’s history and provide opportunities for local communities to engage in the many wonders of the C&O Canal,” said Park Superintendent Tina Cappetta.
In 2019, 851 C&O Canal Trust volunteers contributed 7,177 hours to the park, for a total value of $204,131.
As a partner to the park, the trust runs a variety of volunteer programs. “Members of the public flock to the annual Canal Pride Days, an opportunity to protect and preserve the canal and its resources,” Cappetta said. “Volunteer quartermasters maintain lock houses that immerse visitors into seven unique time periods across canal history, opening eyes to what life was like for those who worked on the canal. The volunteer Canal Towns Partnership engages 10 towns bordering the park to help promote the importance and beauty of the resource.”
Volunteers help the trust with its annual Park After Dark fundraising gala and have participated in trash cleanups made necessary by a 22% increase in park visitation since the coronavirus pandemic began.
“I am so pleased that the C&O Canal Trust is being recognized for the role we play in engaging volunteers to preserve and protect the park,” said C&O Canal Trust President Robin Zanotti. “I could not be more proud of the work our staff, board and volunteers do to maximize our impact to support the C&O Canal National Historical Park. This is particularly meaningful because the nomination comes from our National Park Service partners, an organization we could not be more proud to work with. We share this recognition not only with our volunteers, but also with so many members of park staff who willingly engage with us in making each of these programs successful.”
The awards were created in honor of George B. Hartzog, who served as the National Park Service director from 1964-1972, and his wife, Helen, who was an avid volunteer and supporter of volunteers in national parks. In 1970, under the leadership of George Hartzog, the Volunteers-in-Parks program started with a few hundred volunteers.
