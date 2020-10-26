CUMBERLAND — The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts, 104 Washington St., is planning for its annual Art For Giving exhibition.
On Nov. 7 and 8 from 1 to 4 p.m., artists may drop off two works of art to be displayed during the show, which will be held Nov. 27 through Dec. 20. The exhibit will be open to the public each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The artwork will be priced and available for purchase to take immediately.
The second floor of the museum features historic doll houses in the costume room and permanent art collections.
The museum is located in the historic house of many names — the Perry House 1843 to 1871, The Gephart Era from 1875-1916 and the Gillette Era from 1916-1952. Mary Gephart married George Gillette and moved back home with her son and as an avid traveler and collector added a wealth of fascinating objects to the house. She lived in the home until her death in 1952.
In the Piper Era, 1953-1998, granddaughter Christine Gillette Piper bought the house to preserve with the gardens as her ancestors had lived in the mansion for 120 years. Furnishings and accessories donated by the family are on display.
In 1999, Jeanette Gilchrist donated the house to the Cumberland Cultural Foundation for the purpose of creating a gallery.
The gallery is named in honor of her husband, a patron of the arts.
The home is available for rental for weddings, business meetings and other occasions and will be decorated for the holidays during the upcoming exhibition.
Pickup dates for unsold art will be Jan. 9 and 10 from 2 to 4 pm.
For more information, call 301-724-5800 or email gilchristgallaeryandmuseum@gmail.com.
