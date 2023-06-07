HYNDMAN, Pa. — Civil Air Patrol Cadet Moriah D. Hersch was honored with the Gen. Carl A. Spaatz Award, the highest cadet honor which is attained by only 0.5% of all cadets, at the annual squadron banquet at the Compass Rose event venue.
Hersch and seven of her 12 siblings have been cadets in the squadron. Their father, Nevin Hersch, serves as finance officer and character development instructor.
Hersch earned the CAP Achievement Award in 2018 for assisting in transporting a painting from Colorado to the Pentagon.
The next year, she earned a Disaster Relief Ribbon with Presidential “V” for participating by setting up and running sites in North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
In 2019, she received the Daughters of the Revolution Outstanding Cadet Award for outstanding leadership, honor, service, courage and patriotism.
One of six cadets selected in Maryland to attend the Robert Ayres National Flight Academy, she received ground school training for her private pilot’s license, passed her Federal Aviation Administration written exam and performed her solo flight in a CAP Cessna 172.
She later spoke to the CAP national commander and the board of governors about her experiences in CAP during the national conference in Baltimore, earning her another CAP Achivement Award.
Hersch also served as a flight commander at Tri-Wing Encampment.
She earned a Cadet Wings Scholarship in 2020 and received a Region Commander’s Commendation for taking part in disaster relief missions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, Hersch served as squadron commander and earned her private pilot’s license.
She attended Regional Cadet Leadership School in Florida and earned her instrument pilot rating in 2022.
Hersch enrolled in the School of Aeronautics at Liberty University and joined the Air Force ROTC program, advancing to the rank of cadet captain.
While there, she earned the Warrior Spirit Award, AFROTC Commander’s Scholarship, Arnold Air Society’s Academic Scholarship, ROTC Scholastic Excellence Award, Distinguished Graduate Award and was selected as the Arnold Air Society Region 2 commander.
Hersch also attended the Women in Aviation International Conference in Long Beach, California, and was a speaker there.
A resident shepherd at Liberty University, Hersch helps to mentor other students and runs a weekly Bible study. She also responds to emergencies and stays with students if they are hospitalized.
Hersch has signed an eight-year contract with the U.S. Air Force. Upon graduating from Liberty University in May 2024, she will earn her commission as a second lieutenant. Her goal is to begin military pilot training and ultimately fly C-17s.
