CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Animal Shelter is closed for all walk-ins. Animals are available for foster and adoption by appointment only. Call 301-777-5930 to schedule an appointment.
Adoptable pets can be viewed at www.petango.com. To download the adoption or foster application, visit www.alleganyanimalshelter.com.
The Hounds Around Town program has been suspended until further notice.
Donations to the shelter can be made online or through the mail, ACAS, P.O. Box 566, Cumberland, MD 21501. They also can be dropped off at the front door for staff to collect.
The shelter is not accepting animals surrendered by owners at this time. Pet owners who are struggling to feed their animals should contact the shelter for help.
Animal intake will be for animal control emergencies only. Animal control can be reached weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 240-362-7518 or call 911 after hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.