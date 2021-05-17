FROSTBURG — The House and Garden Club of Frostburg is looking for a few volunteers to plant and maintain some of the baskets that are placed on the lampposts along Main, Center and Broadway streets.
Basket volunteers receive $30 per basket to purchase plants, soil and fertilizer. The club hopes to have baskets planted for Memorial Day weekend.
Beginning in 1996, the club purchased 16 baskets for lampposts on Main Street. Club members, merchants and other volunteers now plant and maintain 58 flower baskets in town, six at the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad depot, nine planters at the Great Allegheny Passage trailhead and several smaller beds in town. Volunteers take turns watering the baskets at the railroad depot and the trailhead and substitute for people on vacation.
Funding for the program comes from a portion of the Frostburg hotel/motel tax revenue and individual donations through Foundation for Frostburg. Donations can be made through the Foundation for Frostburg at P.O. Box 765, Frostburg, MD 21532 or at http://foundationforfrostburg.org/give.html and indicate House and Garden Club of Frostburg. The lamppost Christmas wreath project is a separate committee with a separate fund. Contributions to that project can be made on the same form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.