CUMBERLAND — The C&O Canal Trust is conducting a T-shirt artwork contest to find a logo that will represent the 2021 Canal Community Days events. Amateur artists are invited to submit artwork that celebrates the annual volunteer events that bring community members together to beautify the C&O Canal National Historical Park for the spring season. The winning design will be printed on the Canal Community Days T-shirts worn by volunteers as they work along the C&O Canal during the spring and summer months.
Formerly known as Canal Pride Days, the Canal Community Days events are volunteer project days throughout the year that tackle the backlog of maintenance projects in the park. During 2019, the trust hosted more than 40 events with over 1,000 volunteers who were vital in helping to maintain the 184.5-mile towpath and 1,300 historic structures in the park. In 2020, with modified operations due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 200 volunteers collected 2,000 pounds of trash in small groups. Volunteers help keep the park safe and clean for 5 million visitors each year.
Artwork should represent some aspect of the C&O Canal and the Canal Community Days concept. Each design must include the words “C&O Canal Community Days” and the year “2021.” Artwork should be six colors or less and will be used on either gray or natural colored shirts. Entries will be accepted from both adults and children.
Entries should be submitted by Feb. 19 at photos@canaltrust.org or Canal Community Days Artwork Contest, C&O Canal Trust, 1850 Dual Highway, Suite 100, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Include name, address, phone number, email address and age (if 18 or under). Minors should obtain permission from a parent or guardian before entering the contest.
C&O Canal Trust staff will select the winning entry based on visual appeal, the use of colors and the representation of the Canal Community Days theme. The winner will be notified by March 5.
The winner will receive a C&O Canal Trust prize pack that includes a one-night stay at a canal quarters lockhouse and three T-shirts.
Winning artwork from past years, plus a full copy of the rules, can be found at https://www.canaltrust.org/2020/12/community-days-artwork-contest/.
