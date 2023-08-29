FROSTBURG — The Cambridge University American State Tour will perform William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” on Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of Frostburg State University’s Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.
The event is sponsored by FSU’s department of English and foreign languages.
The production, directed by Kitty Croft, takes place in a world very different from fair Verona. In the year 2123, the rival houses of Capulet and Montague fight to survive and gain control over the territory. In the midst of such chaos and bloodshed is a tender love story that shows beauty can be found in the most unlikely places and situations.
CAST is a diverse company of undergraduate and postgraduate students. Under the patronage of Academy and Tony Award-winning actress Dame Judi Dench, CAST has experienced great acclaim with previous company members going on to achieve success in film and theater internationally.
Tickets are discounted for students and will be available at the door. For more information, contact Rochelle Smith at rsmith2@frostburg.edu.
