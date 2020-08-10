Campaign shows dangers of crashes without the use of seat belts

CUMBERLAND — After declining in recent months during Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency, motor vehicle traffic volumes continue to rise toward prepandemic levels.
As travelers return to the roads, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is reminding motorists their first line of defense against injury in a crash is buckling up — every seat, every ride.
Increased enforcement for seat belt violations is underway across the state.
“Research shows wearing a seat belt can significantly reduce your risk of death or serious injury in the event of a crash,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer.
“Being buckled keeps you safe and secure inside a vehicle — being ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly. It is critical that drivers and riders buckle up, every seat, every ride to ensure everyone in the vehicle arrives safely.”
MVA’s newly redesigned rollover simulator demonstrates the drastic difference a properly buckled seat belt can make in a rollover crash.
A video shows three scenarios using a crash test dummy to represent a driver: properly buckled, improperly buckled (with the seat belt underneath the arm) and unbuckled.
