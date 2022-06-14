Can you canoe?
GRANTSVILLE — An Intro to Canoeing will be offered June 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m at the New Germany State Park Lake House, weather permitting.
Participants 16 and older will spend time on land and in canoes to receive an overview of water safety, canoe terminology and basic paddle strokes.
Registration is required by emailing julia.musselwhite@maryland.gov.
On June 25, Mammals of New Germany involves a presentation about native animals at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor amphitheater near the Lake House or inside if it rains.
A June 26 Pollinator Hike begins at 1 p.m. at the Lake House, weather permitting. A ranger will lead the easy 1-mile walk.
The Friends of New Germany State Park will lead the June 27 Weed or Wildflower? program from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Native Plant Garden, weather permitting.
Participants will remove unwanted plants and learn how to identify common weeds and why protecting native plants is critical for wildlife.
Call 301-895-5453 for additional information or to register.
