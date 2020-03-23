• EGGstreme Egg Hunt, April 4.
• Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 breakfast, March 29.
HYNDMAN, Pa. - Andrew G. Matson, 89, passed Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Meadowview Nursing Center, Berlin. Born March 11, 1931, in Little Washington, Pa., he was a son of the late William Matson and Elizabeth (Bates) Matson Cummings. He was preceded in death by son, Jonathan Andrew Matson. …
LEECHBURG, Pa. - Linda J. Davis, born Feb. 19, 1946, daughter of Henry and Helen Rutherford, passed March 19, 2020. Surviving son, Paul Boone; and sister, Dotty Wileman. Scarpelli Funeral Home has arrangements. Interment Davis Memorial Cemetery.
