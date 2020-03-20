• Midland municipal election and open registration postponed until further notice. Questions, call Ted Baker, 301-268-7716.
• Flintstone Pantry on the Go, March 24.
• Beall High School class of 1966 luncheon, March 27.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1954 monthly lunches until further notice.
• Cumberland Outdoor Club Ladies Auxiliary anniversary dinner, March 23, postponed until a later date.
• Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29, Barton American Legion Post 189.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1959 luncheon, March 20.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1962 luncheon, April 3. Any questions, call Tom, 301-724-4664.
• Allegany County Public Schools pre-K, kindergarten and first grade registration, April 2-3, postponed.
• Bountiful Blessings, March 26.
• A. Mike Walters Christian Firefighters Chapter prayer breakfast, April 4.
