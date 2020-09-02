FROSTBURG — The American Legion Farrady Post 24 will celebrate Patriot Day, Sept. 11, with a candlelight service at 7 p.m. at the Eckhart Flat memorial in front of Mountain Ridge High School.
Candles and flags will be distributed before the service to remember the past and pray for the future.
Volunteers will place flags on the parking meters up and down Main Street and at the memorial. They will also decorate the post with bunting and hand out American flags to every business, church and residence along Main Street to be placed in their front yards.
For more information, call Wayne Conklin at 301-689-0284.
