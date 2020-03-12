GRANTSVILLE — New Germany State Park will host the fifth annual EGGstreme Easter Egg Hunt on April 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More than 5,000 eggs are strategically hidden along 10 miles of trails within the park.
The Friends of New Germany State Park is seeking donations of candy for participants.
Candy must be store bought and individually wrapped.
Items and cash or check donations may be dropped off at the ranger station between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
Checks should be made payable to Friends of New Germany and mailed to Friends of New Germany, c/o New Germany State Park, 349 Headquarters Lane, Grantsville, MD 21536.
For questions or to get involved as a volunteer, contact friendsofnewgermany@gmail.com or 301-895-5453.
