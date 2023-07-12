ACCIDENT — The “Skyhoundz” Classic World Canine Disc Championship Series, which is the largest in the world, is set for July 21-23 at the Lions Club Ball Park adjacent to the HART Animal Center on Bumble Bee Road.
Amateur day begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday when competitors will conduct a training session. “We’ll be showing how to properly throw a disc and teaching your dog the basic skills of jumping,” said Ray Lowman, “Skyhoundz” organizer. “The training is free, but a donation to HART is most appreciated.”
On the weekend, 30 teams will compete in various qualifying events. The event is free to spectators. Hot dogs, soft pretzels, cheese nachos, soda and water will be available for sale by HART volunteers.
The “Skyhoundz” Series consists of distance and accuracy disc competition, using one disc; freestyle choreographed routines set to music, using up to five discs, performing a variety of tricks and maneuvers; and pairs freestyle choreographed routines set to music and using up to 10 discs.
Competitors may register for six classes of events, from youth and novice to master and expert. Registration forms are available at www.mad-dogs.org. Registration at the event begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The proceeds of the event will benefit HART for Animals.
The Mid-Atlantic Disc Dog Club is hosting the “Skyhoundz” Classic for competitive fun, welcoming all new members, both human and canine, at all competition levels.
For more information on HART, visit www.hartforanimals.org.
