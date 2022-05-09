ADDISON, Pa. — The 21st annual National Pike Car Show will kick off National Road Festival events in Addison on May 15.
The event, which begins at 11 a.m., will feature trophies/dash plaques and door prizes with music by Johnny B. Good.
The history house/welcoming center, museum, toll house and the one-room Humbertson School will be open.
There will be a chicken barbecue beginning at 11 a.m. at the Addison Volunteer Fire Company.
The car show will be held on Main Street at the Lutheran Church parking lot.
Events continue through May 21. For more information, call 814-395-5584.
