CUMBERLAND — U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin will be the featured speaker for this year’s Rural Maryland Council legislative luncheon to be held Jan. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. via Zoom. For information, visit rural.maryland.gov or email rmc.mda@maryland.gov. To register, visit https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehikcvig0fcdac5c&oseq=&c=&ch=.
Cardin is a staunch believer that access to affordable, quality health care should be considered a right, not a privilege, and is a leading advocate for the Chesapeake Bay. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006 and serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. Cardin also serves as senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Environment and Public Works committees in addition to sitting on the Senate Finance Committee.
Luncheon attendees will hear reports from Rural Maryland Council working groups and will discuss the slate of priorities for the Maryland General Assembly’s legislative session.
The priorities include:
• Continued funding of $6 million for the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund to address disparities in unemployment and poverty rates in Maryland’s rural communities and to support economic development programs.
• Appropriation of approximately $10 million for the Local Government Infrastructure Fund in the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to create and retain vibrancy in rural communities, including rural broadband expansion.
• Tax credits for new or expanding businesses as well as private angel investments.
• Tax credits and a sales tax exemption to support broadband expansion services and broadband equipment.
• Programs and policies that will sustain and enhance agricultural production and agritourism.
• Expanding telehealth to provide access to preventative and critical care health services in rural areas.
Established in 1995, the Rural Maryland Council is an independent state agency, which brings together rural leaders, government officials at all levels and representatives of the nonprofit and for-profit sectors to develop public policy solutions to the challenges unique to rural Maryland. RMC operates under the direction of a 40-member executive board in a nonpartisan and nondiscriminatory manner with the goal to improve the quality of life while preserving the cultural heritage of Maryland’s rural communities.
For more information, visit rural.maryland.gov, call 410-841-5772 or email rmc.mda@maryland.gov. Connect with the Rural Maryland Council at facebook.com/RuralMaryland or on Twitter @RuralMaryland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.