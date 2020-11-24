Caregiver Services helps older adults
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Aging and 211 Maryland are partnering to offer a statewide Caregiver Services Corps to help older adults remain in their homes with the support systems they need during the pandemic.
CSC is designed to address pressing needs that are temporary.
For instance, an older adult determines they won’t have food to make it through the end of the week or a family member who cares for their elderly loved one can’t check in on them the next day.
Anyone who wants to be connected to the program or to volunteer to help can call 211 to get started.
CSC will assist with the individual’s self-administration of their medications, help with ambulation or transferring, assist with bathing and completing personal hygiene, deliver prescription medications and essential food and educate older adults on how to use video technologies to connect with loved ones or health care providers.
