CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan has launched the Caregiver Services Corps, a program to support Maryland seniors who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The corps is able to deploy volunteers and other resources to the homes of seniors who need urgent assistance with everyday tasks when their typical caregiver becomes unable to help them due to COVID-19 exposure, illness or other challenges.
“Since the beginning of the public health crisis, we have been focused on the impact of COVID-19 on older Marylanders and we are pursuing every course of action to protect their health, safety and quality of life,” said Hogan. “This program is just another way that Maryland is leading the charge to support our most vulnerable residents, now more than ever.”
Seniors or their loved ones may request assistance from the Caregiver Services Corps if a friend or family member who typically provides care becomes temporarily unavailable. Volunteers can be deployed to seniors’ homes to provide assistance with maintaining daily hygiene routines, preparing meals, picking up groceries or medications or connecting virtually with health care providers.
Those in need of assistance should call 211 to be connected with the Caregiver Services Corps help center. Trained staff at the call center will triage the caller’s needs and help match them with a volunteer. The call center is available every day and is capable of taking calls in many languages.
The Caregiver Services Corps is not intended to replace long-term arrangements for ongoing needs. Seniors and their loved ones should always work directly with their primary care physician or insurance company to arrange for such services.
“We are delighted to be able to provide the Caregiver Services Corps program to give older Marylanders reassurance they have support at this time,” said Department of Aging Secretary Rona Kramer. “I would also like to urge Marylanders to volunteer to be a part of this effort. You can help your neighbors in the community who need assistance.”
Volunteers can sign up at the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps website. They do not need to work in the health care or medical field to volunteer and there are opportunities to provide support with in-home care or in noncontact roles.
