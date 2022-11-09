LAVALE — The following students from Cash Valley Elementary School were academic achievers for the first marking period of the school year.
Grade three — Hayla Booth, Reid Wengerd, Lakyn Stevenson, Owen Wengerd, Persephone Carrington, Cayden Hook, Derrick Smith, Isaiah George, Amari Metheny, Ava Graham, Karson Skidmore, Arianna Gartrell, Warren Graham, Douglas Johnson, Oliver Light, Amelia Reeves, Olive Snider, Darius Taylor, Harleigh Mason, Landon McDonald, Lillie Mosier, Brevyn Smith and Kinley Wengerd.
Grade four — Briella Fetters, Rylan Llewellyn, Molly Loughrie, Dinelya Merion Mendez, Monroe Campbell, Willa Congrove, Bryler Durbin, Callen Kennell, Grace McFarland, Brooklyn Sheaffer, Addison Willingham, Gabriel Dinicola, Genesis Merino Mendez, Cynthia Smith, Adrianna Stuart, Marilyn Wright, Savannah Davis, Isabella Irimescu and Luke Fradiska.
Grade five — Grayson Long, Rowan Litten, Takarah Lambert, Aria Glotfelty, Skylee Hewlin, Camden Iser, Jason Crites, Brycen Durbin, Jacen Trexler, Nicholas Herndon, Bronson Kennell, Isabella Dinges, Irelyn Haines, Cory Vizza, Sullivan Gallagher, Alicia Shindledecker, Emma Haggerty and Ryder Skidmore.
