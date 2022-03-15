Cass railroad topic of video program
CUMBERLAND — A video program on the Cass logging railroad in West Virginia will be show March 16 at 7 p.m. at the monthly meeting of the Western Maryland Chapter, National Railway Historical Society. The group meets in the Cumberland Railroad Museum in the Shops at Canal Place.
Program chair Jeffery Geiger will present “Cass & Mower Logging Trains” where geared steam locomotives power trains up steep mountain grades to Bald Knob at 4,842 feet. Shots are filmed in all seasons, including blinding blizzards, and extra footage shows logging operations of the Mower Lumber Co.
