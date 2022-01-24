CUMBERLAND — A casting call is scheduled Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for a new original play, “Almost Heaven,” a musical drama to be performed at the Cumberland Theatre. The auditions are set in the Allegany Arts Council Community Room at 9 N. Centre Street.
Show dates are March 31 and April 1-2 at 8 p.m. and an April 3 matinee to benefit the theater.
The playwright-director is Penny Knobel-Besa with original musical score by Thomas Cadenazzi with choreography by Haley Wilt and set and lighting design by Rhett Wolford.
The leading female role is for someone in her early 20s who loves to dance.
Other roles are open for male and female nondancers and a few dancers of all ages as the musical features dance rather than vocal performance. Crew members are also needed.
For more information or to schedule an alternate time, contact pkbphotos42@gmail.com or 301-478-2735.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.