DEAR DR. FOX: My 8-year-old male Scottish fold cat has been peeing in different areas of the house for the past two years. He is an indoor cat, neutered, and lives with his brother. My vet told me he probably saw another cat through the window and is marking his territory.
I bought a pheromone spray, but it doesn’t have any effect. Is there anything else I could try? — S.M., Tulsa, Oklahoma
DEAR S.M.: Your veterinarian is probably correct, and this is a major reason why cat owners should not let their cats roam free and disturb neighbors’ indoor cats.
However, it is important to rule out cystitis, which could be stress-related and aggravated by a diet too high in carbohydrates. Canned or home-prepared cat food has helped many cats with urinary bladder issues.
Ask your veterinarian for a prescription of gabapentin to give your cat at the start of the day, and also give him 1 or 2 milligrams of melatonin at bedtime.
DEAR DR. FOX: You know I enjoy corresponding with you and love most of your ideas, but I practice TNR (trap, neuter, release) and can’t imagine putting them down instead. I’m telling you, I’ve never seen a dead bird in the industrial area where I feed cats. There are no birds!
Anyway, I just saw the story below on my local news, even though Tampa is far from West Palm Beach. — G.B.C., West Palm Beach, Florida
Story: humanesocietytampa.org/adopt/working-cats/
DEAR G.B.C.: I have made it clear in my critique of TNR that the practice is acceptable only when the cats are essentially enclosed by physical barriers, as in fenced warehouses and other private property, and so long as they are provided shelter, cleaned litterboxes, vaccinations, food, water and veterinary care as needed. I question all “humane” societies that are giving cats out to serve as “working cats” to control rodents without the forementioned provisions — not to mention the fact that few cats can kill adult rats and effectively control rat infestations. In too many situations, cats are instead killing indigenous wildlife and competing with native predators, which is unacceptable, and also unsafe for the cats.
