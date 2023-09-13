KEYSER, W.Va. — The Catholic Church of Assumption, 34 James St., is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a series of events throughout the next year.
“It will be a year of prayer, thanksgiving, outreach, education, celebration and special events in gratitude to Our Lord for our parish, our parish family and all the special priests, nuns and religious who have shepherded the parish throughout the past century and half,” said Father Thomas Sebastian, pastor.
The first Mass at Assumption Church was celebrated Sept. 20, 1874, by Father Jeremiah O’Sullivan, pastor of St. Peter’s Church in Westernport, who provided sacramental care of Catholics in the Keyser area due to a shortage of priests in the Diocese of Richmond, Virginia.
The diocesan boundaries were adjusted to fit within state boundaries and Assumption Parish became part of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston in 1974.
In 1875, Father Hugh J. McKeefry was appointed as the first pastor of Assumption Parish with 225 parishioners.
The original church, now known as St. Mary’s Hall, was moved down the street to its present location to make way for the church that stands today. The church cornerstone was laid May 20, 1906, and the dedication service was held Dec. 16, 1906.
Other historical milestones include the donation of a plot of land in 1904 by Thomas B. “Colonel” Davis for the St. Thomas cemetery and in 1953, St. Frances School opened its doors staffed by the School Sisters of Notre Dame. Classes were initially held at St. Mary’s Hall. The new school building, located at the corner of West Piedmont and A streets, was dedicated Dec. 8, 1955, and remained open for 40 years, closing in 1993.
The parish’s yearlong celebration will kick off Sept. 17 with a Mass and picnic at Brookedale Farms in Fort Ashby.
Mass will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the picnic and activities continuing until dusk. Visit assumptionkeyserwv.org to sign up.
Many other activities, including guest speakers and retreats, are scheduled throughout the year, concluding with an anniversary Mass and celebration dinner Aug. 12, 2024. A complete schedule of events with details is available on the website.
The guiding theme for the jubilee year is “Do whatever He tells you” (John 2:5).
“As we begin this year of celebration, challenge yourself to do more for Christ who has done so much for us,” said Thomas. “This challenge is put forth not only to our participating parishioners but also to those individuals who have left the church and are no longer practicing their faith. We would love to see you again.”
