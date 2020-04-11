The coronavirus has presented the church with an Easter it will not likely forget. It will be the first time in many of our lifetimes that the church was forbidden to congregate in a global effort to slow the spread of the disease.
Easter, the celebration of life over death, will still be celebrated, but not in grand churches with people singing shoulder to shoulder “Up from the grave he arose.” Instead it will be celebrated in the quietness of one’s heart. It will be explained by parents to their children for perhaps the very first time. It will be a reminder that believers are the church and wherever they are present, so is the celebration of life in Christ, even if only two or three are gathered. It may be the first time in a long time that we follow the pattern of the first Easter morning.
All four gospels attest to the resurrection of Jesus, but John gives a little more attention to Mary Magdalene who came with others on Sunday morning to finish the burial process for their friend. She would find the tomb empty and an angel proclaiming, “He is not here, he is risen!” In her grief she begins a conversation with a man she presumes to be the gardener and tells him of her worries. It is when Jesus says her name, “Mary,” that she realizes who it is. She immediately latches onto him like a mom finding a lost child in the mall. He compels her to let him go because she still has instructions to carry out, which she does.
Mary was the first person to really celebrate Easter. It was just a small group of close friends and a single moment of realization that Jesus was alive after seeing him die, and it all happened without a crowd, without hymns and bands and choirs. Easter happened in her heart. She experienced the joy of a risen savior in her heart. She would never forget that day. Perhaps that is how we will celebrate again. Just you and Jesus and the thrill that he lives! Happy Easter!
David Sandvick is pastor of First English Baptist Church.
