FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s Center for Literary Arts will host a Valentine’s and Lupercalia Reading on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Clatter, 15 S. Broadway.
Lupercalia was a pastoral festival of ancient Rome observed on Feb. 15 to purify the city, promoting health and fertility.
Celebrate the theme of love — or wolves, fertility, women or health — through poetry, short fiction and short creative nonfiction. To participate in the readings, writers can bring pieces their own pieces or anyone can bring their favorite works by a writer whom they admire.
Center for Literary Arts events are supported by the Allegany Arts Council, Community Trust Foundation, city of Frostburg and several offices at FSU, including the Office of the President, the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the department of English and foreign languages and literature.
