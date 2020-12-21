I’ve been thinking about the typical day after Christmas. If you have children you will also have something else on the day after Christmas, you have a big mess! I’m picturing empty boxes strewn here and there, bags full of discarded wrapping paper and bows and pieces to games like Hands Down and Mouse Trap littering the floor. Some of you are looking at the mess and are thinking, “I wish we could have done more.” Others are saying, “Are we nuts?! What were we thinking?” But every house needs a good after-Christmas mess to remind them of the debt they owe.
They say Christmas is for children, which explains why many of us refuse to fully grow up. I think Christmas is a time to be young. A time for adults to feel all the joy and excitement they felt as children at this time of year. And all this joy and great expectation make Christmas day like no other day of the year.
When baby Jesus first opened his eyes, he did not receive a Nintendo Switch or wear a new outfit from Osh Kosh. It was only him, his mom and dad and some folks in the neighborhood who just stopped by to see what all the fuss was about.
All the fuss is still about the same thing. The savior of the world is born. God came to Earth to live among us as Jesus Christ in Bethlehem. No amount of gifts or clothing or even cash can touch that amazing truth as the real reason there is so much joy at Christmas. Today I am reminded of the debt I owe, not to the retailers, but to God. God gave us his most precious gift, Jesus Christ, and today we wish him a happy birthday.
From our church family at First English, we pray that Christmas was and is the most wonderful time of the year for you and yours. Merry Christmas.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.