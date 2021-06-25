CUMBERLAND — The Fourth of July celebration on historic Washington Street will return this year, as recently announced by Let’s Beautify Cumberland! co-chairs Ginny Decker and Ed Mullaney.
As in the past, the event is sponsored by Let’s Beautify Cumberland! in cooperation with the Friends of the Washington Street Library and the Washington Street Association.
Entertainment is free but donations will be accepted with all proceeds going to the Friends of the Washington Street Library.
From 6 to 9 p.m., the Chinese Bandits, celebrating their 49th year, will perform from the steps of the library and DJ Mark Stevens will provide patriotic music during the Cumberland fireworks display, scheduled for approximately 9:30 p.m.
The program will include a tribute to Iris Halmos by her daughter Nicole Halmos and Mullaney.
Iris Halmos was president of the Friends of the Washington Street Library until her death in May 2020 and contributed generously to the community.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Good Carma Catering and ice cream treats from Queen City Creamery. Some chairs will be available. See the Let’s Beautify Cumberland! Facebook page for details.
