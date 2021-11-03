CUMBERLAND — Like the song “We Need a Little Christmas” says, “I may be rushing things but deck the halls again now.”
The November issue of Allegany Magazine is exclusively devoted to celebrating the holidays in Western Maryland. This is the magazine’s 15th annual holiday edition. The issue is also a prelude to a special hard cover book due later this month.
“We asked our readers to send in their holiday and winter photos — pictures that captured what the season means to all of them,” said Allegany Magazine Managing Editor Shane Riggs. “And once again, we had an embarrassment of riches. It is safe to say folks in our area really like the holidays.”
Riggs said the holiday editions of Allegany Magazine are meant to be timeless ones that readers can take out with their holiday decor every year and read over and over again.
“It’s meant to be part of every winter and holiday season,” he said. “We wanted an edition readers could put on their coffee tables with other holiday decorations and refer to in years to come. The stories are ones that can be read aloud by the fire over and over, year after year. And the pictures that are in this issue will make people from our area proud to call our mountains home for the holidays.”
For the fourth time, a photo submitted by Michelle Crawford of Sweet Charlotte Photography in Cumberland was selected to represent the cover. Crawford’s work also graces the cover of the forthcoming “Magic and Memories: An Allegany Magazine Holiday Keepsake Treasury.” The hard cover coffee table book is set to be released later this month and features reprints of favorite holiday stories and photos from the last 15 years of the magazine.
“That book includes 200 stories and more than 500 local photographs submitted by Allegany Magazine readers and curated for a timeless collection,” said Riggs. “Subscribers can reserve that book right now as part of a three-year subscription renewal. It will also be available separately for purchase. That book coupled with 15 years now of holiday editions amounts to the perfect gift if you need a reminder about how great the holidays are here at home.”
The 2021 holiday edition of Allegany Magazine also includes true and short stories of celebrating the season locally, including contributions by hometown celebrities Rebecca Arthur Golden and William H. Macy. The issue also contains an update with Corriganville’s Scott Pennington after winning the Great Christmas Light Fight in 2020 and a story with Ty DeMartino and J.W. Myers, the two Frostburg movie makers, on the 10th anniversary of their holiday cinema collaboration. Nearly 200 photographs of the area dressed in its winter and holiday best submitted by readers.
In addition to other photos from Crawford, there is content from Ellen Arnone, Doris Mullan Brady, C.J. Cangianelli, Sierra Chaney, Ellen Coffey, Cassie Conklin, Margaret Esposito, Gary Fadley, William Hand, Cathy Heffner, Jeff Keister, Heather Lancaster, Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, Trish Morgan, Cody Steckman, Tom Valentine and Jim Winterberg.
