CUMBERLAND — The Times-News is participating in the Maryland Writers’ Association’s Writer’s Round Table by running the Notable Maryland Authors series in the newspaper. Each month, readers are encouraged to write the first 100 words of a novel or poem based on the work of a notable author. Participants will receive an MWA Writers’ Round Table Submission Certificate. The MWA will select the submissions to be published in the Times News the following month.
The Maryland author for January is Colby Rodowsky, who wrote children’s literature. Her notable quote is, “I find that a lot of my remembering has to do with books…”
Rodowsky, who lived from 1932 to 2020, was born in Baltimore, grew up in New York, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore again. She spent part of every summer with her grandmother on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, where the days were “long and hot and there was absolutely nothing to do.” Then she discovered the library, which she visited the three afternoons a week it was open as well as her grandmother’s attic that held all the books her mother and aunt had read as children. She began to read.
As a child, something kept prodding her to be a writer. When she was about 10 years old, she woke her mother in the middle of the night and said, “Who shall I dedicate my first book to?” Her mother said matter of factly, “Why don’t you write it first?”
Rodowsky attended a Georgetown preparatory school and then enrolled in Maryland’s College of Notre Dame. She edited the college literary magazine, worked on the yearbook and wrote poetry extensively.
She graduated with an English degree and became an elementary school teacher for third grade and special needs children. She dedicated herself as a stay-at-home mom when the first of six children arrived.
As she said, “I got married (to a lawyer who is now a judge) and had six children (five girls and one boy) and learned to make cupcakes and Halloween costumes and peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches.”
One of Rodowsky’s former teachers visited and inspired her writing career. “We weren’t talking about writing; we were just talking about books,” Rodowsky said. Sister Maura “stopped what she was saying and looked at me and said, ‘Just think; you have all your writing still ahead of you.’”
So, at 40, when her children were old enough to make their own cupcakes and Halloween costumes, Rodowsky responded to her urges and began to write for children and young adults.
Her stories reflect her early life and her young characters live in a tough world characterized by unpredictable events and undependable authority figures. Their efforts to cope with parental abandonment, poverty and even death are aided by warm and loving individuals. Frequently, because of their meaning to Rodowsky, libraries and attics pop up in the stories she writes.
Rodowsky received an American Library Association Notable Book citation for “Not My Dog” and “The Gathering Room;” the School Library Journal Best Books of the Year citation for “Sydney, Herself;” and a Best Books for Young Adults citation for “Julie’s Daughter,” “Hannah in Between” and “Remembering Mog.”
Children’s literature or juvenile literature includes stories, books, magazines and poems made for children. Rodowsky writes stories that feature children going through tough times and being helped and encouraged by an adult outside the immediate family.
To participate in the Writer’s Round Table, write about a young adult going through tough times with the help of an understanding adult and include an attic or a library. To see a sample of how that might look, visit www.mwawritersroundtable. org/funwithwords. Work is to be submitted there by Jan. 20.
