FRIENDSVILLE — The Garrett County Celtic Festival will feature many Western Maryland performers in Friendsville Town Park on June 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Knights of St. Andrew, members of Cumberland Scottish Rite/Ali Ghan Shriners, provide the honorary color guard of the festival.
Locally, the Knights host the annual Burns Supper in early February with pipers and bands. The 2022 proceeds were given to RiteCare Childhood Speech and Language Clinics.
The Shanty Irish, local favorites in Cumberland, play traditional Irish pub tunes with nine bandmates on instruments as varied as the bodhran, pipes, harmonica and whistle.
They have been playing centuries-old pub songs that tell tales of fighting and revolution, love and the wonders of poitin and porter (whisky and beer) for more than 20 years together.
James Zoller has written several series of stories as Seamus Muir about adventures of mythical characters. He will be joined by regional authors Laura Treacy Bently and Patricia Hopper Patteson on a panel to share the development of their ideas and styles of writing with aspiring writers.
Look for Muir’s books in the Celtic Marketplace and look for piper Zoller in the Garrett Highlands Pipes and Drums.
Singer/songwriter Greg Latta is an award-winning performer on the hammered dulcimer, banjo, guitar, Irish bouzouki, cittern, harmonica, recorder and Appalachian dulcimer.
He is a two-time recipient of an Individual Artist Award in Solo Musical Performance from the Maryland State Arts Council and performs an eclectic mix of Irish, traditional and contemporary folk, Broadway, bluegrass and original music.
His performances at the Celtic Festival include Irish Uillean pipes and bouzouki.
Lynne Dale, local Celtic harp player, performs all over the regional area with traditional tunes.
She will conduct an interactive workshop for youth on the background and variety of Celtic harp.
Jeanne and Dave Zaladonis will be joined by Marion Daniels as field exhibitors.
The members fiddle, sing folk tunes, demonstrate traditional crafts and herbs and their medicinal uses and exhibit hunting equipment highlighting frontier life during the 1750s-1760s in Appalachia.
All the musicians will join a workshop at 4 p.m. to talk about instruments and careers in Celtic performance.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, a singer, voice teacher, actress, tour guide, docent, historical reenactor and journalist, lives in LaVale with her husband, Richard Weissler, and two sons.
She will appear at the festival as Mary, Queen of Scots, leading the gathering of Highland Pipes and Drums, Scottish dancers, field exhibitors and Scottish Clans. She will present a workshop for youth on researching a character for presentation.
She and her husband will present a workshop on medieval country dance.
Elizabeth Rees Gilbert and husband Jeff live in Garrett County, where she is a founding member of Our Town Theatre’s board of directors and serves on the Oakland Arts and Entertainment District’s Advisory Committee.
She will present her Welsh family’s immigration story, which features coal mining, strikes and a love for the community of Frostburg.
Carl Rauscher of Clan Bell Society and John Miles will explore the Beall immigration to Allegany and Garrett counties.
Cecilia Wright, docent and board member of the Irish Railroad Workers Museum, will present a program on the Irish contribution to the building and success of the B&O Railroad.
The Highland Festival of Garrett County Inc. is a nonprofit volunteer organization supported by grants from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, Mountain Maryland: Gateway to the West, Garrett County Arts Council,Community Trust Foundation and businesses and individuals.
For tickets or more information, visit gccelticfestival.com or contact gcceltfest@gmail.com or 301-501-0304.
