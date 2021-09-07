CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization began with guided tours of historic gravesites during the 1983 Heritage Days festival. Over the years, the tour has taken many forms and the group has erected and restored many historic monuments in the area.
CHCO will offer two programs free for the public during Heritage Days on Sept. 11-12.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the cemetery organization will have a monument photo display and tour of the ruins of American Revolutionary War Soldier Capt. David Lynn’s estate at the CHCO Headquarters, 400 S. Allegany St.
The 1801 brownstone columns that served as the entrance to the estate are still standing.
In 2008, the CHCO installed a red granite plaque to commemorate the history of Lynn and over 200 years of American heritage on the West Side.
The guided cemetery tours will be conducted both days at noon and 3 p.m. at the SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery entrance on Fayette Street. The walking guided tour will visit graves that are marked with the organization’s designated and protected monuments, which will also include the Shrine of the Pieta. The historic gravesites include George Reitmeier, Carnegie Hero Medal recipient; Lynn; Revolutionary War soldiers Thomas Beall, founder of Cumberland, and Lt. Col. Moses Rawlings and George Calmes; and Confederate soldier Dr. Thomas Healey.
For more information, call 301-722-4624 or visit www.chco.info.
