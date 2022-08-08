VALE SUMMIT — The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will unveil one of its designated and protected grave monuments on Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Vale Summit Cemetery.
The monument is in honor of William A. Jones, a young local veteran and coal miner who died from his injuries in the mines.
Jones was born April 27, 1890, and married Anne Seggie in 1912 and had three children. In 1915, he was serving in the U.S. Army stationed in the Philippines. His health deteriorated due to the stern climate during his service. He returned home to Vale Summit and began to work for Mertens & Sons mine.
On Jan. 5, 1916, Jones was working the Parker Seam in Merten’s No. 1 mine when he was hit by the rock roof, breaking his back. The prognosis was described as hopeless. Surgeons estimated that Jones was expected to live only two months; however, he lived for eight more months and died Nov. 16, 1916. Anne Jones was left to fend for herself with three small children.
For many years, one of Jones’ sons, Henry, tried to find his father’s grave without success.
After Henry’s death, his daughter Amelia Finzel, a member of the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization, took up the cause. The monument contains historic information on the life of Jones.
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will hold a special board meeting Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at its headquarters, 400 S. Allegany St.
For more information, call 301-722-4624 or visit www.chco.info.
