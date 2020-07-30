CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Census Bureau will begin emailing households in low-responding areas to encourage them to respond to the 2020 Census.
Millions of emails will be sent to supplement a final campaign reminding people to respond to the 2020 Census on their own as census takers begin asking households to respond to the census.
The messages alert households in low-response areas that time is running out and their response to the 2020 Census is important for their communities. The email messages will invite people to respond at 2020census.gov.
The emails will go to all households that the Census Bureau has contact information for in census block groups with a response rate lower than 50%. This will include households that may have already responded. The Census Bureau expects to email more than 20 million households.
The email messages will come from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov and will give recipients the option to opt out of receiving future messages. The Census Bureau is also considering sending text messages to areas that have low response and it has launched Mobile Questionnaire Assistance, a program that offers assistance with responding at locations such as grocery stores and pharmacies in low-responding areas.
Households have until Oct. 31 to respond to the 2020 Census. Census takers have begun following up with households that haven’t responded yet in select areas and will begin following up with households nationwide in August.
