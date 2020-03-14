CUMBERLAND — The 2020 census is ready for America to respond as the first invitations begin to arrive at the nation’s estimated 140 million households. For the first time, nearly everyone will be invited to respond online, by phone or by mail.
“Invitations are arriving in mailboxes across the country and everyone will receive an invitation to respond through the mail or from a census worker soon,” Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said. “We are encouraging everyone to respond once they receive their 2020 census invitation.”
A sample of the 2020 census questionnaire is available on 2020census.gov along with more information about when most people will receive their invitations in the mail. The invitation mailings are addressed to “Resident” at the household address and do not include an individual’s name. In areas more likely to respond online, mailings contain information on how to respond online. Households in areas of the country that are less likely to respond via the internet will receive a paper questionnaire in their first mailing along with information on how to respond online. All nonresponding households will receive a paper questionnaire after two more reminder mailings.
For a small portion of the country, in areas where mail is generally not delivered to the physical location of residences, census enumerators will visit households to either hand-deliver invitations and paper questionnaires or to conduct interviews with households to collect their census data.
“Responding to the 2020 census is easy, safe and important, and it’s key to shaping the future of your community,” Dillingham said. “The 2020 census will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and influences how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated for critical public services like emergency response, schools, hospitals, roads and bridges over the next 10 years.”
The Census Bureau has created an interactive response rates map at 2020census.gov/response-rates so Americans can keep track of how they’re doing. Beginning March 20, the map will be updated daily to reflect current response rates from communities around the country. For comparison, the map also displays the final response rate from the 2010 census.
If a household does not respond to the census, a census taker will follow up in person. In most cases, this will begin in mid-May and conclude in late July. Households can still respond on their own during this period. People are encouraged to answer all questions on the 2020 census to avoid having a census taker knock at their door.
The goal of the 2020 census is to count everyone who lives in the U.S. as of April 1.
