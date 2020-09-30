FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State University Center for Literary Arts will host its 14th annual Western Maryland Independent Literature Festival on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will be held on Zoom and links will be posted to the Center for Literary Art’s Instagram page, @fsuliteraryarts, and Facebook page.
The event will include readings, discussions and panels by Jacob Appel, Edward Doyle-Gillespie, David Fulcher, Sebastian Matthews, Gerry LaFemina, Todd Sanders and Heather Scarbro Dobson.
Appel is the director of Ethics Education in Psychiatry at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine. His talk will explore ethical challenges raised by COVID-19 and how they will continue to affect the world.
Doyle-Gillespie is a longtime Baltimore resident and police detective. His talk will focus on the intersection of race and literature.
Fulcher edits and publishes the literary magazine Samsara.
Matthews and other writers will discuss white privilege and what writers can do to be antiracist.
LaFemina, Sanders and Dobson, all contributors to the horror anthology “Exhumed: Thirteen Tales too Terrifying to Stay Dead,” will read their work.
LaFemina’s discussion will focus on meaningful song as a foundation for an essay.
Sanders will focus on arranging a first short-story collection.
Dobson will discuss her experiences from years of investigating ghosts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.