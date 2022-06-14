Golf tournament to benefit United Way
OAKLAND — First United Bank & Trust will sponsor the 34th annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Oakland Golf Club on July 8.
This is the 25th year that the bank has organized the event, which has raised over $551,500 for Garrett County charities. The recipient for this year’s tournament is United Way of Garrett County.
“United Way of Garrett County fights for the education, financial stability and health of every person in every community. Thanks to the support from the First United Charity Golf Tournament, together we fight and together we will win,” said Michele Walker, executive director, County United Way.
Golfers will compete for a $600 first place low net and low gross team prize. The second place teams will each receive $400; third place low net team will receive $200.
Sponsorships are available as well by contacting Janet Marsh at 301-533-2420 or jmarsh@MyBank.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.