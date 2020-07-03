CHCO to honor war dead on July 4

Members of the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization recently replaced the U.S. and the American Revolutionary War Gadsden flags at the Lower McLaughlin Cemetery located on Arnold Stickley Road near Green Spring, West Virginia. The CHCO restored the cemetery and placed a monument to honor Daniel McLaughlin in 1995. McLaughlin was present when British Gen. Charles Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, to end the Revolutionary War. In front is Ryder Taylor and, in the rear, from the left, are Malinda Newhouse, Edward Taylor Sr., Christina Taylor and David Burcaw.