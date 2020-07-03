CHCO to honor war dead on July 4

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will hold a public ceremony on July 4 at 10 a.m. to honor Capt. David Lynn at the 1801 columns located at 400 S. Allegany St.
After the ceremony, those present will travel to nearby Rose Hill Cemetery on Fayette Street to lay a wreath on the Lynn family lot. During July, the CHCO will be honoring America’s Revolutionary War veterans.
Members of the group recently replaced the U.S. and the American Revolutionary War Gadsden flags at the Lower McLaughlin Cemetery located on the Arnold Stickley Road near Green Spring, West Virginia.
The CHCO restored the McLaughlin cemetery and placed a monument to honor Daniel McLaughlin in 1995. McLaughlin was present when British Gen. Charles Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, to end the Revolutionary War.
For more information, call 301-722-4624 or visit the CHCO website at www.chco.info.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.