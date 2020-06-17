It’s been over 35 years since my father died, although having sat with him when he did makes it seem like yesterday.
Sometimes people will ask me what my dad was like, and in my mind I rephrase the question to ask what my dad is like, because my hope is that dad responded to the love of Jesus Christ in his life and that I will see him again.
But if someone should not want to wait to meet him, you can take a look at me. His normally gentle personality and dry sense of humor is also part of who I am.
Just like if you’ve ever seen my blue eyes well up with tears, you’ve actually seen my mother’s watery blue eyes.
As a father myself, I know our grown children certainly have at least some of their dad’s quirky sense of humor, which as it turns out, comes in part from their grandfather whom neither of them knew.
And although I believe that we are all unique and a special creation of God, I also believe that we retain the parts of our parents that we most admire.
In my own children, I hope to always see their mother’s values and common sense to even out the whimsy and lack of forethought they get from me.
But most of all, I hope we continue to see a love for God and a willingness to serve him throughout life.
I see that love in the inner spark that gives them joy in life. It’s in the hug that they hold for just a second longer than necessary.
I hear it in their prayers for people they love. I see it in their struggles to do right in a world filled with wrong.
And lately, I see it in their children as well. Yes, they certainly have a bit of their heavenly father in them and a little bit of me as well, just to balance things out.
Happy Father’s Day.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
