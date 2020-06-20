BEDFORD, Pa. — Children are needed to participate in “Alice in Wonderland,” an Off Pitt Street Kids production.
Children 7 to 17 years old will be cast in the Atomic Radio Show. There is no audition, but advance registration is required. The deadline to sign up is June 20.
Casting is limited, so the roles will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those with the ability to do a variety of silly voices are encouraged.
Atomic Radio is a live performance during which actors present stories through dramatic reading — like the widely popular radio shows of the 1940s and ‘50s. No memorization is required.
There will be five rehearsals and two performances. “Alice in Wonderland” will be performed July 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. The only requirements are reading fluency and a dynamic voice. To register or obtain more information, call/text 814-310-1987, email info@offpittstreet.com, or sign up at www.offpittstreet.com.
