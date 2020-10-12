CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System is partnering with local businesses and organizations to provide free books to children who live in underserved neighborhoods.
Seven blue bookshelves will be placed in community spaces around the county and stocked with children’s picture books. The library will also stock children’s picture books in the little free libraries located at the Banneker Gardens and Jane Frazier communities. Children will be able to select books to keep and read at home.
Promoting early literacy is a key objective in the library system strategic plan. Research shows that having books at home has a positive effect on literacy and academic success. Reading with your child helps develop vocabulary and comprehension and encourages a love for reading.
Community bookshelves will be stocked while supplies last. For more information, contact Program Specialist Kate Metzger at 301-777-1200 or kmetzger@alleganycountylibrary.info.
