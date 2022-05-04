CUMBERLAND — Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, May 1-7, shines a spotlight on the importance of caring for every child’s mental health and recognizing that positive mental health is essential to a child’s healthy development.
Supporting mental health in childhood is critical to helping children reach developmental and emotional milestones, learn healthy social skills and learn how to cope with problems and difficult situations.
The Allegany County Health Department’s Behavioral Health Division provides many services for children, including school-based services and intensive outpatient services. School-based services are available to any student regardless of insurance and there is a licensed staff member in every school each week during the school year to meet individually with students.
The counselors are also able to meet with families at the schools if this is more convenient than clinic appointments. Students can be referred by a teacher, guidance counselor or a parent.
The KIDS Program is an intensive outpatient program for children 6 to 12 who may require more intensive treatment for their behavioral and/or emotional problems.
The program is run in conjunction with the Allegany County Board of Education with a teacher located at the health department. The children attend treatment Monday through Friday with a parent meeting every Thursday.
Parents learn about child growth and development and ways to set appropriate limits, structure and discipline in a supportive, nonjudgmental atmosphere. Transportation is provided to and from the program and breakfast and lunch are served.
If needed, there is a child psychiatrist and nurse practitioner who are able to meet with the children and parents for medication evaluation and management.
The KIDS Program offers walk-in evaluations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or appointments can be scheduled by calling 301-759-5280.
Learn more about Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week at https://www.childrensmentalhealthmatters.org/.
