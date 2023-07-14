FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Chris Blaney and The Blind Lane Band will perform Saturday as part of the Events ’23 Concert Series at Ashby’s Fort Museum.
Blaney is a guitarist/singer/songwriter who, with the Blind Lane Band, plays a rich program of Southern Rock, country, and bluegrass. Refreshments are available and tickets can be reserved at www.fortashby.org or on Facebook.
The audience is encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for the 7 p.m. pavilion concert. In the event of rain, the show will move inside.
Ashby’s Fort Museum is located 12 miles south of Cumberland on Dan's Run Road, across from the Fort Ashby Primary School.
