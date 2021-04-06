CUMBERLAND — Local artist Christopher P. Sloan has been appointed to the Maryland State Arts Council by Gov. Larry Hogan. His three-year term will begin July 1.
“I look forward to this opportunity to help raise the profile of our region as an important arts area and to leverage the arts here as a way of helping the local economy,” said Sloan.
Sloan came to the area in 2003 and from 2014 to 2018 was the executive director of the Allegany Arts Council. He had his own design business, Science Visualization, which specialized in science publications and exhibitions. Before that, he was the chief art director and a senior editor at National Geographic Magazine for 18 years. Since leaving the Allegany Arts Council, he has been designing the new permanent exhibit for the first floor of the Allegany Museum called Crossroads of America.
Sloan’s family has roots in Allegany County. Sloan’s father, Lindley Sloan, was named after Duncan Lindley Sloan (1874-1962), a prominent local judge. Christopher Sloan’s grandfather, James Orrick Sloan, was born in Cumberland in 1905. Duncan Lindley Sloan was James’ uncle.
While at the Allegany Arts Council, Sloan was involved in getting creative placemaking established in Allegany County. Creative placemaking describes efforts to use the arts to attract tourists, residents or business to an area. One outgrowth of the Arts Council’s creative placemaking effort is the aesthetic portion of the redesign of the downtown pedestrian mall.
“Chris has always been a great ally in helping to get art-related things done in Cumberland,” said Sandi Saville, an Allegany Arts Council board member and chair of the Downtown Development Commission. “I am sure he will be a great advocate for our area at the state level.”
The Maryland State Arts Council consists of 17 Maryland residents whose mission is to ensure every person has access to the arts. The many grant programs they oversee are designed to improve the quality of life for all the people of Maryland.
Sloan replaces local artist and owner of Locust Post brewery Tony Cornwell, who served two terms on the council.
