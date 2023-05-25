LAVALE — Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, will celebrate the 60-year anniversary of its founding June 4.
The 10 a.m. service will be officiated by Pastor Daniel Swanson, followed by a fellowship lunch. The Rev. Charles Erzkus, the longest serving pastor in the church’s history, is traveling from his home in Florida to join the celebration and deliver the sermon.
Charter member Marian Bittle recalls the early days when the idea of forming a new church was first being explored. “In 1958, a small group of local area residents became interested in forming a new Lutheran congregation in LaVale. The community was growing rapidly and the future looked promising for such an endeavor. However, after consulting with the existing Lutheran churches, the Synod decided that LaVale was not yet ready for a separate congregation. The project came to rest for a while, but in 1962, we formed the Lutheran Committee of LaVale and began a door-to-door survey to gather statistics showing that there really was the need for a new church.
“That fall, we contacted the Synodical Missions Committee after we had completed our canvassing and presented them with our new data,” Bittle said. “We received their official approval on Oct. 8. The Board of American Missions then extended a call to Rev. Albert Burkhardt, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown, Maryland, on Dec. 6, which he accepted on Jan. 13, 1963, to become effective March 1.”
The charter from the Synod became official on Organization Sunday, June 23. Members originally met at a veterinary office, and then in the Lower LaVale Fire Hall for almost four years while the site committee researched potential locations to construct a building. “They finally chose the 3.5 acre plot at the corner of Vocke Road and Martz Lane where we still are today,” Bittle said. The original structure was completed in 1967 with an educational wing added in 1971 and the new sanctuary, narthex and offices completed in 1999.
Christ Lutheran Church is a member of the Delaware-Maryland Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America with stated values of spiritual growth, healing and reconciliation, service, stewardship and outreach, diversity and hospitality. Its operating phrase is “God’s Work, Our Hands.”
Through the Reach Meal program, volunteers prepare and serve up to 1,000 meals to the community each month. The Community Garden provides fresh vegetables and fruit to the local food pantry while allowing individuals within the community free access to raised planting beds, seeds and seedlings and guidance from a master gardener.
The congregation has been led by Swanson since 2019. Born in Ecuador of missionary parents, he was ordained in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in 1997 and has served in such diverse locations as Ecuador, India and the U.S. Virgin Islands. He and his wife, Kathy, whose parents were missionaries in Nepal and who once taught English at a school in India, bring a global perspective to the congregation’s worldview.
“We marvel at how much the world has changed over the past 60 years. We celebrate our own story by recalling God’s faithfulness in the past, and at the same time, welcoming a future filled with hope. God goes before us, calling us to always meet the world in new ways with God’s love,” Swanson said.
Worship times are 10 a.m. on Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Services are livestreamed on Zoom. For more information, visit www.clclavale.org, or Facebook or call the church office at 301-729-1010.
